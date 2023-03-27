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Team Ashlyn: Helping Her Fight Leukemia

Goal$50,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAshlyn DeLabio

Team Ashlyn: Helping Her Fight Leukemia

If you know Ashlyn, then you already know that she's one of the strongest, most determined, and most caring people you'll ever meet.

Recently, Ashlyn was diagnosed with T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL), a rare and aggressive form of blood cancer. Because treatment needs to begin immediately, she will be admitted to Duke University Medical Center, where she'll spend several weeks receiving inpatient treatment.

As overwhelming as this news has been, Ashlyn is approaching this challenge exactly as everyone who loves her would expect.

In her own words:

"I am way too stubborn, strong-willed, and persistent to let cancer have the last word. I will be back after I beat this cancer!"

Anyone who knows Ashlyn knows that's not just a quote. That's who she is.

While Ashlyn focuses on treatment, her husband, Anthony, will be by her side while also caring for their beautiful one-year-old daughter, Anniston. The months ahead will bring many challenges, including medical expenses, travel between Wilmington and Durham, time away from work, and the countless unexpected costs that come with a cancer diagnosis.

We've created this fundraiser to help ease some of those burdens so that Ashlyn and her family can focus on what matters most: her treatment, her recovery, and their time together.

More than anything, we want Ashlyn to know that she's surrounded by people who love her and are standing beside her every step of the way.

Whether you choose to make a donation, share this page, send a message, or simply keep Ashlyn, Anthony, and Anniston in your prayers, every act of kindness will make a difference.

Thank you for supporting this amazing family during one of the most difficult seasons of their lives.

Ashlyn has spent so much of her life supporting and encouraging others. Now it's our turn to support her.

We're all on Team Ashlyn, and we can't wait to welcome her back after she does exactly what she promised: Beats this cancer!

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