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Teaching with YoungLife

Goal$1,800 USD
Raised$40 USD

Fundraiser created byAddison Lintz

Fundraiser funds will be received by Addison Lintz

Teaching with YoungLife

I have the exciting opportunity to

teach English in Germany!

I will be teaching at a summer

camp through YoungLife with my

friend, Katja, from my time in

YWAM! The camp is for five days

in southern Germany.

I am super excited for this

opportunity as I will get to teach

English and dance and share the

love of Jesus with teenagers. It

has been a long time since I have

done missions in a traditional

sense, so I see this as God oiling

my cogs and preparing my heart

for the future, but also bringing

healing to a lot of hurt around

outreach.

Another very sweet part of getting

to go to Germany is that I may get

to see more friends from Europe

that I have not seen in close to

eight years. What I am asking for from you is

lots and lots of prayer!!

Firstly, I have to renew my

passport. I will get it expedited,

but please pray that the process

will be smooth and efficient and

that I will get my passport back

before I leave for Germany.

Secondly, prayer for my heart

and the kids’ hearts, and that

they would be open to and

eager for the gospel.

Thirdly, please pray for great

and divine provision. The camp

is in eight weeks, and I need

about 1,800 dollars in about

seven weeks. The biggest

expense is tickets, followed by

food and accommodations.

Please partner with me in prayer

and consider partnering with me

financially!

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