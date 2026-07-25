Teaching Mission for Carole and John Telman

We, John and Carole have been invited to teach at Immanuel Bible College in Cebu, Philippines.





Carole will be teaching a 4th year course on Old Testament Theology.

John will be teaching a 3rd year course on Human Relations and Conflict Management (this will be the fifth time teaching this course at IBC).





We will be staying at the college where meals and lodging are covered by the school. Your support will pay for the flights to the Philippines and back to Canada.





The dates of classes will be August 10-28.





For anyone giving an amount of over $100, we will send you a copy of Carole's book, "A Portrait of Gratitude" (A study of the Old Testament Fellowship Thank Offering) and John's book "The Book of Easy Answers" (that was written with Kerry Pocha) with our thanks for your love and help.





Immanuel Bible College is a school that is raising up many to take the gospel to the world. It is an institution offering Bachelor of Arts in Theology (AB Theo), Bachelor of Arts in Religious Education (AB Rel.Ed.), and Bachelor of Arts in Music (AB Music).





We are not receiving any renumeration. Instead, we are giving our time and efforts to support this excellent school. You too can partner with us!





In order to purchase the airline tickets, we request that gifts be given soon to minimize the cost.





Thank you, friends! We love you!