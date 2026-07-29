Teaching English Foreign Language Abroad

Beautiful beginnings, my name is Niovionne and I am a single mother of three in school to teach the English foreign language abroad. This is a beautiful broad step to be able to teach the youths of this generation. I am super hard working and I always do my diligence to support my family and be self-sufficient. I have never done anything to this extent before so it was extremely difficult for me to come here and do this, but I grew up on a couple of sayings " closed mouths do not get fed" and "the worst a person can say when asking them something is no." I've been on my own since 16 and expect nothing from anybody, but it gets to a point when you're doing everything alone and you absolutely need the help and I can say now that's where I am. I homeschool my children and attend school full time. I have tried going through different agencies for assistance but they turn me away because they say they only help with rental and utility assistance and have never heard anyone ask for such a thing. I have even tried churches but get no luck. I am currently in a 11 week program to get certified to start teaching. Once completed my school will help with a job search which would help me continue to support my family and then be able to give back in ways I have imagined for years. I have now officially made it to my 9th week which leaves me with 2 weeks left until graduation, which would be by the end of May 2026. Tuition has to be paid before graduation or everything that was worked so hard for will be null and void. Because this is only an 11 week program everything had to be paid out of pocket and there was no financial aid available for such a program, and I have kept up with things thus far. I have been working extremely hard and I do not want to get kicked out of school for non payment. I have 3 payments left which makes the total amount of 741.75. I am a woman of great integrity and character and don't ask for help unless I absolutely need it so if anyone would like to donate to help out anything would be greatly appreciated. My paypal is link is https://paypal.me/NIOVIONNEHOBSON



