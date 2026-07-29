GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

Teaching English Foreign Language Abroad

Goal$742 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNiovionne Hobson

Fundraiser funds will be received by Niovionne Hobson

Teaching English Foreign Language Abroad

Beautiful beginnings, my name is Niovionne and I am a single mother of three in school to teach the English foreign language abroad. This is a beautiful broad step to be able to teach the youths of this generation. I am super hard working and I always do my diligence to support my family and be self-sufficient. I have never done anything to this extent before so it was extremely difficult for me to come here and do this, but I grew up on a couple of sayings " closed mouths do not get fed" and "the worst a person can say when asking them something is no." I've been on my own since 16 and expect nothing from anybody, but it gets to a point when you're doing everything alone and you absolutely need the help and I can say now that's where I am. I homeschool my children and attend school full time. I have tried going through different agencies for assistance but they turn me away because they say they only help with rental and utility assistance and have never heard anyone ask for such a thing. I have even tried churches but get no luck. I am currently in a 11 week program to get certified to start teaching. Once completed my school will help with a job search which would help me continue to support my family and then be able to give back in ways I have imagined for years. I have now officially made it to my 9th week which leaves me with 2 weeks left until graduation, which would be by the end of May 2026. Tuition has to be paid before graduation or everything that was worked so hard for will be null and void. Because this is only an 11 week program everything had to be paid out of pocket and there was no financial aid available for such a program, and I have kept up with things thus far. I have been working extremely hard and I do not want to get kicked out of school for non payment. I have 3 payments left which makes the total amount of 741.75. I am a woman of great integrity and character and don't ask for help unless I absolutely need it so if anyone would like to donate to help out anything would be greatly appreciated. My paypal is link is https://paypal.me/NIOVIONNEHOBSON


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve