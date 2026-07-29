GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Teaching College Fees

GoalKES 50,000 KES
RaisedKES 0 KES

Fundraiser created byDaniel Mbatha

Teaching College Fees

My name is Daniel, and I am 33 years old. I was raised by a strong single mother who worked multiple casual jobs just to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads. There were many nights I watched her come home exhausted, her hands rough from hard labor, yet she still smiled and told me everything would be okay. She sacrificed everything for me, and I want nothing more than to make her proud.From a young age, I’ve had to hustle just to survive. I worked long hours at a carwash under the scorching sun, scrubbing cars day after day, and later became a caretaker, looking after others while quietly holding onto my dreams of a better future. Every coin I earned went toward helping my mom and covering our basic needs. Education always felt like a distant dream.In 2008, I attended Embul Bul Primary School, where I emerged second in my class — a moment that showed me I had the potential to do well if given the chance. In 2011, I joined Oloolua Secondary School and worked hard, eventually scoring a B- in my KCSE exams. Those results proved I could achieve something meaningful, but life’s hardships pulled me away from furthering my studies.Now, at 33, I still carry that same dream. I have the opportunity to join a teaching college and train to become a teacher — a profession that would allow me to give back to the community, build a stable career, and finally take proper care of my mother in her old age. This is my chance to break the cycle of struggle that has defined our family for so long. But I can’t do it alone. The school fees for the teaching college are more than I can afford right now, and without support, this door may close forever.I’m humbly begging for your help — any amount, no matter how small. Your contribution will not only cover my school fees but will also be a true blessing that lifts an entire family out of hardship and helps me fulfill my calling to teach and inspire others.To everyone who reads this: May God richly bless you for your kindness. May you and your loved ones never know the pain of watching a parent struggle alone. May your generosity return to you a hundredfold in unexpected ways.From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Even if you can’t donate, please share this campaign so it can reach someone who can help. Your support means the world to a son who just wants to finally make his single mom proud and create a better tomorrow.With deep gratitude and prayers,

Daniel


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve