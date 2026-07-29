Teaching College Fees

My name is Daniel, and I am 33 years old. I was raised by a strong single mother who worked multiple casual jobs just to put food on the table and keep a roof over our heads. There were many nights I watched her come home exhausted, her hands rough from hard labor, yet she still smiled and told me everything would be okay. She sacrificed everything for me, and I want nothing more than to make her proud.From a young age, I’ve had to hustle just to survive. I worked long hours at a carwash under the scorching sun, scrubbing cars day after day, and later became a caretaker, looking after others while quietly holding onto my dreams of a better future. Every coin I earned went toward helping my mom and covering our basic needs. Education always felt like a distant dream.In 2008, I attended Embul Bul Primary School, where I emerged second in my class — a moment that showed me I had the potential to do well if given the chance. In 2011, I joined Oloolua Secondary School and worked hard, eventually scoring a B- in my KCSE exams. Those results proved I could achieve something meaningful, but life’s hardships pulled me away from furthering my studies.Now, at 33, I still carry that same dream. I have the opportunity to join a teaching college and train to become a teacher — a profession that would allow me to give back to the community, build a stable career, and finally take proper care of my mother in her old age. This is my chance to break the cycle of struggle that has defined our family for so long. But I can’t do it alone. The school fees for the teaching college are more than I can afford right now, and without support, this door may close forever.I’m humbly begging for your help — any amount, no matter how small. Your contribution will not only cover my school fees but will also be a true blessing that lifts an entire family out of hardship and helps me fulfill my calling to teach and inspire others.To everyone who reads this: May God richly bless you for your kindness. May you and your loved ones never know the pain of watching a parent struggle alone. May your generosity return to you a hundredfold in unexpected ways.From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Even if you can’t donate, please share this campaign so it can reach someone who can help. Your support means the world to a son who just wants to finally make his single mom proud and create a better tomorrow.With deep gratitude and prayers,

Daniel



