Teacher needs skin removal surgery

For years, this amazing educator has dedicated her life to helping children learn, grow, and succeed. As a teacher, she pours her heart into her students every day, often putting the needs of others before her own.

Over the past several years, she has accomplished something truly remarkable— after four babies, she has lost a significant amount of weight (100 lbs) through determination, hard work, and a commitment to improving her health. This life-changing achievement has allowed her to become more active, improve her overall well-being, and be there for her family and students in new ways.

Unfortunately, massive weight loss has left her with excess skin that causes ongoing physical discomfort, skin irritation, difficulty exercising, and challenges with everyday activities. While she has done the hard work to transform her health, the final step in her journey—skin removal surgery—is often not fully covered by insurance and comes with substantial out-of-pocket costs.

We are asking for your support to help her receive the surgery she needs to improve her quality of life, reduce physical discomfort, and fully enjoy the results of her incredible accomplishment.

Any contribution, no matter the size, will make a meaningful difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would be greatly appreciated.

Thank you for helping a teacher who has spent her career helping others. Your kindness, encouragement, and support mean more than words can express.



