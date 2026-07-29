Pregnancy and Medical Help for Sara

Hi, my name is Sara, and I’m a middle school teacher currently trying to navigate a very difficult season while pregnant.

As a teacher, I’m paid once a month, which already requires careful budgeting. Recently, I ran out of available leave days, and my pay has been docked. Over April and May, I lost about $530 in income, which has made an already tight situation even harder.

On top of that, I’ve been dealing with significant medical expenses during my pregnancy. I am currently making payments of $979.25 each month through July toward my delivery costs, with my total out-of-pocket delivery expenses expected to be around $3,000.

Recently, I also had an unexpected hospital stay due to pneumonia, which added another $1,800 in medical bills.

At the same time, I am still trying to prepare for my baby’s arrival and purchase the remaining essentials we still need before she gets here, including:

stroller and car seat crib mattress diapers and baby supplies baby monitor nursing supplies clothing, blankets, and bath items

and other basic newborn necessities

The estimated remaining cost for these essentials is between $800–$1,400.

I’ve tried very hard to manage everything on my own, but between reduced income, medical bills, monthly delivery payments, and preparing for my baby, I’ve reached a point where I truly need help.

This fundraiser will help cover:

pregnancy and delivery medical costs

my pneumonia hospital bill

lost income from docked pay

baby essentials still needed before delivery

basic living expenses while I navigate this difficult time

If you are able to donate, share, or even pray for me and my baby, I would be incredibly grateful. Every bit of support truly helps more than I can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for helping me through one of the hardest seasons of my life.