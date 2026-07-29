Teacher Needs Help

Hi, and thank you for taking the time to read my story.

I’m reaching out during a very difficult time in my life. I currently have about $30,000 in credit card debt. I take full responsibility for it—life became overwhelming, and I made financial decisions that I am now working hard to correct.

My salary is not enough to fully support my financial obligations. My mom has been helping me stay current, but she does not get paid over the summer. I had planned to work over the summer to keep up with my expenses, but unfortunately that opportunity fell through. Without the job I was counting on, she is now overwhelmed trying to support both her own expenses and mine. I am asking for $3,000 to help cover essential expenses during these three months without pay.

This is very hard for me to ask, but I truly need help. Your support would allow me to stay afloat, avoid falling behind, and prevent my situation from getting worse due to interest and penalties.

If you are able to contribute or even share this, I would be deeply grateful. Thank you for your time, your kindness, and your support.



