TEACHER IN DISTRESS

If you've ever had a teacher who made you feel seen, encouraged you when you needed it most, or believed in you before you believed in yourself, then you know the kind of person Sunday Williams is.

After spending years caring for and investing in the lives of others, they are now facing an unexpected housing emergency and need our help. This is an incredibly difficult time, and no one should have to face it alone.

We're asking our family, friends, former students, and community to come together and help Sunday find safe, stable housing. Every donation, no matter the size, brings hope and helps lighten the burden. If you're unable to give, sharing this fundraiser is another meaningful way to help.

Thank you for showing the same kindness and compassion that Sunday has shared with so many over the years.



