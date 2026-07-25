Teach values, change lives:free moral classes

Hi my name is Bonsome Benin Tobi from Yenagoa Bayelsa State Nigeria.

Every week l children in the rural communities around Bayelsa State who are smart, eagar to learn, but have no one teaching them about life.

Their school teach mathematics and English, but no one is teaching them: Respect, Honesty, saying no drugs, setting goals and Believing themselves.

Because of poverty, many of these kids are at risk of dropping out, joing gangs or losing hope. That is l am starting the RURAL VALUES PROJECT.

* WHAT WE WILL DO WEEKLY

For 3 months we will run FREE weekly moral and like skill classes for 100 children ages 8 to 16 in Yenagoa community Bayelsa State.

We will teach stories, games and discussions. We will also feed them a small snack because many come to class hungry. Local youth will volunteer as teachers so the program can continue after we start.

* WHY THIS MATTER

When a child learns integrity early, they grow to become leaders who won't steal, fight or destroy their community. This prevention is the hope.

* HOW YOUR DONATION WILL USED

(1) Books, charts, writing materials ------#100,000

(2) Venue, chairs transport-----#150,000

(4) Healthy snacks for kids------#150,000

(1) Certificates and volunteer support ---#10,000.

* MY PROMISE

I will post photos and updates after every class.You will see exactly how your donation is used. I have already spoken with the community CDC chairman and we have permission to start.

I don't have big organization backing. I am just one person who believes these children deserve better life. Please help me give them give them values, dignity and hope.

Thank you for reading and for any support you can give. Please also share this with your friends.

With gratitude

Bonsome Benin Tobi

Yenagoa, Nigeria.

bonsometobi57@gmail.com.