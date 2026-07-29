Teaching on Mission

Hi! My name is Bailey, and I am an Elementary Education major with a minor in TESOL at Lee University. I feel called to serve through teaching, and this year God has opened two incredible mission opportunities where I can use my gifts to support students, churches, and communities around the world. With your support, I am planning to serve this summer in the Galapagos/Ecuador teaching English through a local church, and later in the year in Thailand, teaching general education to elementary students at an international Christian school. Both opportunities allow me to support ministries, build meaningful relationships, and use teaching as a way to share God’s love. My goal is to raise $5,000 to make these trips possible, and I am grateful for any prayers or support as I prepare to serve.