Teace Snyder Donations

Raised:

 CAD $1,691

Campaign created by Robert Teace Snyder

Campaign funds will be received by Robert Teace Snyder

I'm a starving artist. I'd like to increase the art and decrease the starving. My work focuses on controversy, conspiracy, how to change the world for the better. I'm HEAVILY shadow banned, black listed and straight up ignored. Please help me continue my work in helping to make the world better via art: Books, movies, shows and more!

www.teace.ca

www.conspiracysynergy.com

www.holdmethemovie.com


Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 1000.00 CAD
22 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
27 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Happy Saturnalia, Merry Solstice, happy holidays to you and yours, Teace, keep up the great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 CAD
1 month ago

Thank you for the Grimerica work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
1 month ago

Teace, as a performing artist myself, I have great respect and admiration for your work, as well as your insights and commentary on AM Wakeup. Keep up the great work, my friend- you are a great artist with a unique, important voice and perspective.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 CAD
2 months ago

Enjoyed your Electrical Alchemy show on AM Wakeup. I was looking forward to the solutions, but Steve disappeared. Hopefully you guys will finish it up this week. Keep up the great work!

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
2 months ago

Samantha Gibson
$ 26.00 CAD
3 months ago

Here’s the rest, my bad.

Samantha Gibson
$ 75.00 CAD
3 months ago

For the special edition Rise & shipping :)

Rory Ferriera
$ 25.00 CAD
3 months ago

Yo Teace, I would love to have a conversation with you one day. I wish I could send more. I'm on work comp, just got hurt badly living in a trailer on my folks Land now due to not knowing how my injury is going to pan out. I've been hurt by the medical cult in the past so trying to deal with my injury is scary to say the least. Send me an email, I'd love to chat.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 CAD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 CAD
5 months ago

All the best from FL…keep up the great work

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 CAD
7 months ago

