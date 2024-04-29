Teace Snyder Donations

Raised:
CAD $1,691
Campaign funds will be received by Robert Teace Snyder
I'm a starving artist. I'd like to increase the art and decrease the starving. My work focuses on controversy, conspiracy, how to change the world for the better. I'm HEAVILY shadow banned, black listed and straight up ignored. Please help me continue my work in helping to make the world better via art: Books, movies, shows and more!
www.holdmethemovie.com
Happy Saturnalia, Merry Solstice, happy holidays to you and yours, Teace, keep up the great work!
Thank you for the Grimerica work!
Teace, as a performing artist myself, I have great respect and admiration for your work, as well as your insights and commentary on AM Wakeup. Keep up the great work, my friend- you are a great artist with a unique, important voice and perspective.
Enjoyed your Electrical Alchemy show on AM Wakeup. I was looking forward to the solutions, but Steve disappeared. Hopefully you guys will finish it up this week. Keep up the great work!
Here’s the rest, my bad.
For the special edition Rise & shipping :)
Yo Teace, I would love to have a conversation with you one day. I wish I could send more. I'm on work comp, just got hurt badly living in a trailer on my folks Land now due to not knowing how my injury is going to pan out. I've been hurt by the medical cult in the past so trying to deal with my injury is scary to say the least. Send me an email, I'd love to chat.
All the best from FL…keep up the great work
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.