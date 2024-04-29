Teace Snyder Donations

Show: Please select one Most Recent Top Donations

Anonymous Giver - $ 1000.00 CAD 22 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 CAD 27 days ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 CAD 1 month ago Happy Saturnalia, Merry Solstice, happy holidays to you and yours, Teace, keep up the great work! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 50.00 CAD 1 month ago Thank you for the Grimerica work! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 CAD 1 month ago Teace, as a performing artist myself, I have great respect and admiration for your work, as well as your insights and commentary on AM Wakeup. Keep up the great work, my friend- you are a great artist with a unique, important voice and perspective. 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 CAD 1 month ago 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 100.00 CAD 2 months ago Enjoyed your Electrical Alchemy show on AM Wakeup. I was looking forward to the solutions, but Steve disappeared. Hopefully you guys will finish it up this week. Keep up the great work! 0

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 CAD 2 months ago 1

Samantha Gibson - $ 26.00 CAD 3 months ago Here’s the rest, my bad. 1

Samantha Gibson - $ 75.00 CAD 3 months ago For the special edition Rise & shipping :) 1

Rory Ferriera - $ 25.00 CAD 3 months ago Yo Teace, I would love to have a conversation with you one day. I wish I could send more. I'm on work comp, just got hurt badly living in a trailer on my folks Land now due to not knowing how my injury is going to pan out. I've been hurt by the medical cult in the past so trying to deal with my injury is scary to say the least. Send me an email, I'd love to chat. 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 10.00 CAD 3 months ago 1

Anonymous Giver - $ 25.00 CAD 5 months ago All the best from FL…keep up the great work 1