Tracy Derrington Family Giving

This page is dedicated to raising money for Tracy Derrington's family, particularly her son Trevor, following Tracy's passing after a courageous battle with cancer. Trevor has Spina Bifida, and Tracy was his primary caregiver. These funds will help provide the resources Trevor's family needs to continue his care.

For over 20 years, I had the privilege of working alongside Tracy Derrington. Her loyalty and determination were unmatched. Tracy had a heart of gold and an unwavering passion for helping others. Her mornings started early, devoted to helping Trevor prepare for his day. Despite the challenges she faced, Tracy never complained, always ensuring Trevor was cared for before starting her own busy day.

Tracy’s dedication to her family and her work was truly inspiring. She was a beacon of positivity and resilience, consistently putting others’ needs before her own. Her legacy of love, strength, and selflessness will continue to inspire all who knew her.







