Taytn and Tobys Church Camp

This summer, Taytn and Toby have the opportunity to attend youth camp — a week that’s been incredibly impactful for Taytn the past 3 years spiritually, emotionally, and socially. Last year’s camp meant so much to our family, and it was especially meaningful when Taytn chose to be baptized there. This will be year Toby’s 1st year he is able to attend.





The total for both kids to attend is $1,000. If you feel led to contribute or share the link, we would be so grateful. More than anything, I’m thankful they have the opportunity to be part of something that encourages their faith, confidence, friendships, and growth. We would love your prayers while they are camp as well.





Thank you for supporting Taytn and Toby and being part of the village that helps raise and encourage them. ❤️



