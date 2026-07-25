Taylor's MAPS Global School Journey

Hi friends!!! If you don’t know me, my name is Taylor Lester. I have been following Christ for four years, and He is bringing me into a new season of firsts and full dependency on Him.

Through much prayer and seeking the face of Jesus, I will be moving to Richmond to join MAPS Global School (MGS). This is a ministry organization where knowing Jesus and making Him known is a main priority. This will be a season where I will be trained, discipled, and equipped to share the love of Jesus. I am currently enrolled with Liberty University online, majoring in Evangelism, and will be taking a ten-month break from college classes to complete this missionary training. I plan to finish my degree directly after completing MAPS Global School.

My Story

Jesus Christ saved me on October 22, 2021. I will never be able to express the daily joy that I get to walk in due to the transformation that occurred when the Lord met me. Encountering the living God has completely changed my life. (Ezekiel 36:26) Over the past few years, I have gotten the opportunity to grow closer to the Lord and understand He is gentle and lowly at heart. (Matthew 11:29) His desire is for none to perish and all to have eternal life. (2 Peter 3:9) After observing the necessity of Christ in my life and the void I had before Him, I immediately knew I wanted to go into ministry. I was never certain about what that would look like when I got older. Now that I’m almost eighteen and have been considering my next steps in life, MGS came up, and I fell in love right away. I remember visiting MAPS for the first time and feeling at home. Because of the Lord’s kind direction, I have the opportunity to learn what my part is in fulfilling the Great Commission.

The Next Chapter

I will spend six months in Richmond receiving discipling, leadership development, theological and evangelism training, and spending time in daily worship and prayer. The last portion of my time with MGS will be an overseas placement (three months). To make this possible, I’m trusting the Lord for provision to meet my financial goal by mid-February. If you feel led to partner with me, whether through prayer, encouragement, or giving, I would be so grateful. While financial provision is part of this journey, my greatest prayer is that Jesus would be made known above all else.

The Commission

Jesus gave His followers a commission. Many people have the joy of stepping into that call where they are, whether that is the workplace, home, school, or other areas of life. I’ve had the opportunity to say yes to Jesus in Northern Virginia for the past four years, now I get to say yes to Him a few hours south and then overseas. Brothers and sisters in Christ, the nations need the gospel, but so do your neighbors. I want to challenge you to prayerfully consider what it would look like for you to become available for Jesus, where he already has you and where He is taking you. Sharing the Gospel isn’t just for a select few, but is a commission for everyone who proclaims the name of Jesus.

If you feel led to partner with me financially, please find information below. The current $9,000 goal will cover my first semester in Richmond, which includes tuition, housing, and living expenses. I'll be raising funds next summer for my overseas placement. I would graciously accept a one-time donation or a monthly partnership if that's the direction the Lord is leading you in. If you feel led to partner with me in prayer, thank you so much. It means the world!

Matthew 24:14

Giving and Contact Information

Online: this platform!

Mail: 10802 Norman Ave, Fairfax, VA 22030.

Other: Venmo: taylorlester_62





If you have any questions regarding this new chapter I am walking into, I would truly

to answer them and chat with you!

Contact information:

Email: taylorelainelester@gmail.com

You can learn more about MAPS Global here: https://www.mapsglobal.org/about-maps