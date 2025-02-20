Sunsets Prove The End Can Be Beautiful

Saturday night on 2/15/25 our beloved Taylor Elliott was involved in a solo vehicle accident resulting in the unthinkable. We would love to come together and help grandma honor Taylor’s last wishes. With that as we all know comes expenses that none of us were prepared for.

Unfortunately little bear was with her at the time of the incident. She was injured but is on the way to recovery after a couple vet visits/procedures and medication. What is left over from Taylor’s final expenses, we would like to donate towards Little Bears vet costs.

This has been an extremely hard time for all of us that were close with her. If you could please find it in your heart to donate and/or share to help Grandma lay our girl to rest any amount of support will be greatly appreciated.