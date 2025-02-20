Campaign Image

Sunsets Prove The End Can Be Beautiful

Goal:

 USD $50,000

Raised:

 USD $295

Campaign created by Kenzie & Tiffany

Sunsets Prove The End Can Be Beautiful

Saturday night on 2/15/25 our beloved Taylor Elliott was involved in a solo vehicle accident resulting in the unthinkable. We would love to come together and help grandma honor Taylor’s last wishes. With that as we all know comes expenses that none of us were prepared for. 

Unfortunately little bear was with her at the time of the incident. She was injured but is on the way to recovery after a couple vet visits/procedures and medication. What is left over from Taylor’s final expenses, we would like to donate towards Little Bears vet costs. 

This has been an extremely hard time for all of us that were close with her. If you could please find it in your heart to donate and/or share to help Grandma lay our girl to rest any amount of support will be greatly appreciated. 

Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
5 minutes ago

Kat
$ 150.00 USD
23 minutes ago

🌻💜 i’ll love you forever and a day🫶🏼

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
40 minutes ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 hour ago

🌻

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo