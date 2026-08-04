Taylor County Legal Defense Against Data Center

Our community in Taylor County, Florida has been fighting pollution from the local mill for years. The Fenholloway River has been polluted, and we've seen massive health impacts throughout our area. Now we're facing a new threat: a proposed data center development that we believe will make things worse.





We're raising funds to fight back through legal action and community advocacy. We need help covering legal fees, hiring a land zoning expert, and supporting the meetings and organizing it takes to protect our home.





Your support will help us stand up for Taylor County and hold our local government accountable. Thank you for standing with us.