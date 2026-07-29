Hello all,

My name is Jackie and for most of my life I "helped people. I joke I'm a "jack " of all trades, I'm a mom of 4 ( 2 of each) grandma of 9. My like growing up was not easy. We now know I suffered Muchausen by proxy, I was also teased and bullied alot. After I married, another sad story my husband would give me 100 week to live on. Cannot count how many times the power was shut off..went without a phone,

Soon I was working as many jobs as I could...supporting my kids, paying the bills. Often had 3 going at once.

I did find time to be a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Co-leader, helped in baseball, drove for field trips, football booster.

I found I loved people, working with them, helping them. I became a para for 2 special needs kids..that led to subbing. Work was my joy, I shined at it. Was in demand as a sub at several schools. Recently I realized winter was coming and i took a job with a Walgreens 20 hours a weeks ( I'm now 72) I loved it, my hometown so saw old friends, made new. Because I had a hip replaced I wasn't up to 40 hours .

Christmas night as I was driving home from the family party at my sons I began to feel ill. My morning I was feeling rough..off to urgent care..Pneumonia with a COPD. It was a surperinfection from the end of Dec until mid April I was surviving but no more. I stayed home and basically did nothing..feed my pets, microwave food and laundry. My doctor tried every medicine known still wheezy, then steriods several times. I'm finally at a place where it's better but my lungs are badly scarred. I tried to go back to work. Because of the hips I use a rollator and even pushing it from car to store sends my lungs in to spasms, I look like a fish out of water.

I live in a Mobile home park their rules are strict, much like an HOA.

One of them is town taxes.. Mine are over 2000.00 and I'm facing eviction. I am looking desperately for a remote job or something close to home and sitting down but Bristol is a small village. Can't sub, can't stand to cashier.

I would be so grateful for any help, I could pay the taxes, fix the car, buy a new stove and maybe feel safe enough to do the other hip. Right now my stress is so high I think the surgery would send me over the edge. Thank you for listening. God Bless anyone who says a prayer is able to contribute and simply thinks good thoughts. THANK YOU.

JACKIE



