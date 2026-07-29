GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Taxes

Goal$6,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJackie Aube

Fundraiser funds will be received by Jackie Aube

Taxes

Hello all,

My name is Jackie and for most of my life I "helped people. I joke I'm a "jack " of all trades, I'm a mom of 4 ( 2 of each) grandma of 9. My like growing up was not easy. We now know I suffered Muchausen by proxy, I was also teased and bullied alot. After I married, another sad story my husband would give me 100 week to live on. Cannot count how many times the power was shut off..went without a phone,

Soon I was working as many jobs as I could...supporting my kids, paying the bills. Often had 3 going at once.

I did find time to be a Girl Scout leader, 4-H Co-leader, helped in baseball, drove for field trips, football booster.

I found I loved people, working with them, helping them. I became a para for 2 special needs kids..that led to subbing. Work was my joy, I shined at it. Was in demand as a sub at several schools. Recently I realized winter was coming and i took a job with a Walgreens 20 hours a weeks ( I'm now 72) I loved it, my hometown so saw old friends, made new. Because I had a hip replaced I wasn't up to 40 hours .

Christmas night as I was driving home from the family party at my sons I began to feel ill. My morning I was feeling rough..off to urgent care..Pneumonia with a COPD. It was a surperinfection from the end of Dec until mid April I was surviving but no more. I stayed home and basically did nothing..feed my pets, microwave food and laundry. My doctor tried every medicine known still wheezy, then steriods several times. I'm finally at a place where it's better but my lungs are badly scarred. I tried to go back to work. Because of the hips I use a rollator and even pushing it from car to store sends my lungs in to spasms, I look like a fish out of water.

I live in a Mobile home park their rules are strict, much like an HOA.

One of them is town taxes.. Mine are over 2000.00 and I'm facing eviction. I am looking desperately for a remote job or something close to home and sitting down but Bristol is a small village. Can't sub, can't stand to cashier.

I would be so grateful for any help, I could pay the taxes, fix the car, buy a new stove and maybe feel safe enough to do the other hip. Right now my stress is so high I think the surgery would send me over the edge. Thank you for listening. God Bless anyone who says a prayer is able to contribute and simply thinks good thoughts. THANK YOU.

JACKIE


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,548 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $245 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,450 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $18,925 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

Medical
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery
Raised: $260 USD
Goal: $5,000 USD
Support Family Along during Recovery from Surgery

Hello my name is Allison and I have been out of work since November due to a new diagnosis of epilepsy. I will be undergoing brain surgery the first w...

Loading...

Family
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Rebuilding After Stroke, Loss & Hardship

Help Me Through This Difficult SeasonMany of you know me through my writing, music, fiber arts, or our fellowship in Christ. Asking for help is not so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve