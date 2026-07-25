2027 Costa Rica Mission Trip

Dear Friends and Supporters,





I am beyond grateful for the opportunity to have served on our recent 2026 mission trip to La Fortuna, Costa Rica. Through your generosity, I have been able to go on two mission trips.

In 2025 my team helped the "3 J’s" family—Javier, Jendy, and James—who have endured incredible hardship after losing both parents in just five years. With Javier stepping up as the sole caregiver for his younger siblings, their home desperately needed repairs. Thanks to your support, we not only improved their living conditions, but also shared God’s love, bringing hope and healing to their family and the surrounding community.

On this most recent trip, we helped the Espinoza family. This too was to assist in updating and upgrading their home to allow for it to be more handicap friendly. Alberto, their son, was struck by a vehicle whilst walking home from a soccer game and spent many months in the hospital in a coma. Once he awoke from the coma it was determined he was paralyzed from the neck down. In the many months and years that have followed he is now able to use his upper body, for the most part, with still struggling with hand function/coordination. He is working hard to learn to walk again and with all the upgrades to their home, he is now even more equipped to achieve this! His father and mother have been with him through all these years, tirelessly fighting for him to have the ability to work towards full recovery. What strength and determination we witnessed from this family!





God is SO good!





These experiences have been transformative, not just for the people we served, but also for me personally. The Lord worked within me in ways I never expected, strengthening my faith and deepening my call to serve and be His disciple. That calling has not ended—it has only grown stronger. I feel a clear pull to return to Costa Rica in 2027, to continue His mission, and further spread His good news through our works and relationships we form each time we return.





There is still so much work to be done, and I cannot do it alone. As we prepare for our return, I am asking for your continued support. Your donation(s) will help cover travel costs, building materials, and outreach efforts that will allow us to continue restoring homes, providing resources, and spreading God’s love to those in need.





If you feel led to contribute, here’s how you can help:

**Financial Contributions: One-time donations &/or monthly sponsorships can be made to support my 2027 mission trip. Every gift, big or small, makes a difference.

**Prayer Support: Your prayers for this mission, the families we serve, and our team are deeply appreciated.

**Spreading the Word: Sharing our mission with others who may want to support or join us can help expand our impact.





If you would like to donate, become a sponsor, or learn more about the mission, please reach out to me.





Thank you for being part of this journey. Your generosity and support allow us to continue answering God’s call and making a lasting impact. I look forward to seeing how He will work through us once again in 2027!





With gratitude and blessings,

Tatum Minor