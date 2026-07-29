Tatum Harris Extreme Places DTS with YWAM

Hey Y'all ! This coming September I am being sent to the nations with the Extreme Places Discipleship Training School with YWAM ! Over the past two years, I have felt The Lord lead me to share His love to the ends of the earth, which is what I will be doing on this trip from September 2026 to March 2027. This discipleship school includes a 3-month long schooling/ training phase. After training, I will go on outreach with a team for another three months. During this 6 month trip I will be able to be used to reach the lost, including some of the most unreached people groups. To be able to attend, I need to raise around 4,000 dollars by September and a total of 10,000 dollars by outreach phase.

I am humbled to invite you to participate in the great commission through prayer as well as financial support if possible. Making His name known is our purpose on this earth and I invite you to partner with me as I journey to do so!

Whether you are able to support me financially or prayerfully I am beyond grateful, and I am so excited to speak of all He has done and who He is !!