Tattoo cover up

Hi, my nane is Sam. When I was a teenager, I thought it would be a good idea to get a pentacle tattoo on my elbow. Though is not technically satanic, it's also not technically Christian. I am struggling to pay rent and bills, though I am making it, I am unable to save extra money. I'm raising money to cover this up with Jesus' crown of thorns. It is very important to me because it does not represent who I am and I think Jesus has a place overtop of it.

For the outline, it's between 75 and 150. But to fill it in, shade it and actually cover it, it's up to $600. Based on Google's estimation.

Any donations would be greatly appreciated.