Taryn and Kyle's 2025 Mission Trip

“Therefore go and make disciples of all nations.” — Matthew 28:19-20





Hi, everyone!!





This past year, I (Taryn) completed a 6-month Discipleship Training School (DTS) with YWAM Maui, and I am overwhelmed by what the Lord did through that experience. I saw firsthand how missions change lives—including my own.





Now, I have exciting news to share: this fall, I’ll be going back… and my younger brother Kyle will be joining me!!





We will both be attending missions training programs at YWAM Maui and returning to Southeast Asia on outreach!









🌏WHERE GOD HAS ALREADY LED





Watch a video of my 2024 mission trip here!

CHINA

We witnessed a deep hunger for the Lord. Through prayer and the faithful ministries already working there, we saw the Holy Spirit move powerfully.





BANGLADESH

Bangladesh stretched us. We traveled to remote villages, met countless people, and had the opportunity to pray over so many of them.





THAILAND

We partnered with a local family, teaching English in Buddhist schools and helping with construction projects for families in need.









💛OUR NEXT STEP: SEPTEMBER 2025 - FEBRUARY 2026





TARYN will be doing the School of Biblical Foundations, a program focused on knowing God deeply and understanding biblical truth to better reach people across cultures with the Gospel.





KYLE will be starting his own journey with the Discipleship Training School, a time of worship, prayer, and personal growth before heading into ministry overseas.





Both schools include a 12-week lecture phase and a 10–12 week outreach phase across Southeast Asia.









🙏HERE'S HOW YOU CAN HELP





THROUGH PRAYER

There is so much power in partnering with us in prayer!





Please pray for:





God’s protection and provision while overseas

Fruitful ministry opportunities

Our full financial goal to be met





FINANCIALLY

To cover the cost of both programs, we’re hoping to raise $14,000. Your gifts will be split evenly between the two of us.





If you feel led to give, ask the Lord what amount He puts on your heart. Every donation, big or small, makes a difference!





👉 Give on this page

✉️ Or mail a check to:

Taryn or Kyle Smith

PO Box 141

Baraboo, WI 53913





Please know how thankful we are to have you be part of this journey. Every prayer, encouragement, and dollar goes toward sharing the love of Jesus with the nations. THANK YOU for helping us say YES to this call.





With grateful hearts,





Taryn & Kyle Smith