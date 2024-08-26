Taryn's Mission

Hi!

Thank you for considering supporting my mission! I am preparing for an awesome opportunity where I will attend a 3-month discipleship training school where I will learn how to evangelize, deepen my faith, and understand the Lord’s teachings. Following this, I will head out on a mission to Southeast Asia for another 3 months to spread God’s word and love to others. Your contributions will directly fund the essential costs, including transportation, lectures, and materials that will help send me to serve. Any support you can provide will have a huge impact, and I am so grateful for your partnership in this mission!

If you are interested in making a donation by check or cash, please send me a message here and I'll contact you with details. Send Me A Message