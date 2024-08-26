Taryn's Mission

Hi!

Thank you for considering supporting my mission! I am preparing for an awesome opportunity where I will attend a 3-month discipleship training school where I will learn how to evangelize, deepen my faith, and understand the Lord’s teachings. Following this, I will head out on a mission to Southeast Asia for another 3 months to spread God’s word and love to others. Your contributions will directly fund the essential costs, including transportation, lectures, and materials that will help send me to serve. Any support you can provide will have a huge impact, and I am so grateful for your partnership in this mission! 

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
1 month ago

Taryn - We are so excited for you. Your obedience to the Lords call on your life is such an encouragment to those around you. We are praying for you and your travels. Praying for the lives you touch and how the Lord will bless you during this time as well. 2 Corinthians 2:14-17

Pj Kruschel
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

The Cavenaile Family
$ 100.00 USD
3 months ago

Go spread the gospel, Taryn!

Andrea D
$ 30.00 USD
3 months ago

SO proud of you taking this leap of faith! I can’t wait to hear what God is going to do in and through you these next six months and beyond. Love you lots!!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 125.00 USD
4 months ago

Taryn, We are SO proud of the amazing, brave, young lady you have become. What an exciting opportunity. We will be praying for you and can't wait to hear all about your adventures. We love you! Dani, Kai, Leena, Liam & Lira

Audrey Buechele
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Taryn, I just want to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of the journey you’re about to take. Watching you step out of your comfort zone to grow in your faith and help others do the same is so inspiring. I’m so happy for you and can’t wait to hear about all the amazing things you’ll do. I love you so much, and I’ll be supporting and praying for you every step of the way!

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Go, go, go and tell the world about Jesus!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless your labors on behalf of his kingdom

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

May God bless you and protect you as you spread His word!! You will be charged forever by this mission trip.

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
4 months ago

Blessings, Taryn, as you are obedient to God's will in your life, giving Him glory! We are praying for you!

Patrick Pare
$ 100.00 USD
4 months ago

Congratulations for having this opportunity Taryn, I’m very proud of who you are and I look forward to hearing about your experiences.

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

May the Lord bless you and take care of you; may the Lord be kind and gracious to you; may the Lord look on you with favor and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26

Ankumah-Saikoom Family
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

So excited for you! Praying for you Taryn!

Mike Muskie
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for you and YWAM! Your dad is my connection.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

To God be the Glory!

Josh & Michelle Bahe
$ 200.00 USD
4 months ago

Judy & Family Radcliffe
$ 500.00 USD
4 months ago

Kandi & Mike Anderson
$ 50.00 USD
4 months ago

