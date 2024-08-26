Taryn's Mission

Goal:
USD $7,000
Raised:
USD $7,230
Campaign funds will be received by Taryn Smith
Hi!
Thank you for considering supporting my mission! I am preparing for an awesome opportunity where I will attend a 3-month discipleship training school where I will learn how to evangelize, deepen my faith, and understand the Lord’s teachings. Following this, I will head out on a mission to Southeast Asia for another 3 months to spread God’s word and love to others. Your contributions will directly fund the essential costs, including transportation, lectures, and materials that will help send me to serve. Any support you can provide will have a huge impact, and I am so grateful for your partnership in this mission!
If you are interested in making a donation by check or cash, please send me a message here and I'll contact you with details. Send Me A Message
Taryn - We are so excited for you. Your obedience to the Lords call on your life is such an encouragment to those around you. We are praying for you and your travels. Praying for the lives you touch and how the Lord will bless you during this time as well. 2 Corinthians 2:14-17
Go spread the gospel, Taryn!
SO proud of you taking this leap of faith! I can’t wait to hear what God is going to do in and through you these next six months and beyond. Love you lots!!
Taryn, We are SO proud of the amazing, brave, young lady you have become. What an exciting opportunity. We will be praying for you and can't wait to hear all about your adventures. We love you! Dani, Kai, Leena, Liam & Lira
Taryn, I just want to tell you how much I love you and how proud I am of the journey you’re about to take. Watching you step out of your comfort zone to grow in your faith and help others do the same is so inspiring. I’m so happy for you and can’t wait to hear about all the amazing things you’ll do. I love you so much, and I’ll be supporting and praying for you every step of the way!
Go, go, go and tell the world about Jesus!
May God bless your labors on behalf of his kingdom
May God bless you and protect you as you spread His word!! You will be charged forever by this mission trip.
Blessings, Taryn, as you are obedient to God's will in your life, giving Him glory! We are praying for you!
Congratulations for having this opportunity Taryn, I’m very proud of who you are and I look forward to hearing about your experiences.
May the Lord bless you and take care of you; may the Lord be kind and gracious to you; may the Lord look on you with favor and give you peace. Numbers 6:24-26
So excited for you! Praying for you Taryn!
Praying for you and YWAM! Your dad is my connection.
To God be the Glory!
