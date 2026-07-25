USAF - Targeted for Refusing the COVID Vaccine 💉

USAF Airman Fully Acquitted — Then Punished for Winning





My name is Lance Castle. I’m an active-duty U.S. Air Force member currently on appellate leave (zero pay since May 2025) in San Antonio, Texas, trying to provide for my fiancée and our two young sons — Asher (age 3) and Bishop (age 1).





I missed the birth of both of my sons because of what my command did after I refused the COVID vaccine on religious grounds.





1.After my religious exemption was denied, my command labeled me an “insider threat,” “radicalized,” and a potential “active shooter.” My security clearance was suspended.





2.In April 2023, Security Forces carried out a violent and illegal cell extraction on me. I suffered a torn shoulder and MCL. I missed the birth of my first son Asher and spent 66 days in jail.





3.I was fully acquitted on all 5 charges/7 specifications in my first court-martial in September 2023.





4.Instead of a clean slate, my Wing and Group Commanders forced me back under the same leadership that tried to destroy me and denied every request for transfer or alternate duty.





5.In 2024, Cannon AFB mental health replaced my legitimate PTSD diagnosis with Delusional Disorder and Narcissistic Personality Disorder, then used it against me.





6.I was rearrested and held in pretrial confinement for 8.5 months in Charleston Brig — missing the birth of my second son Bishop, while awaiting an egregious unfair trial.





7.I am now on appellate leave with zero income since May of 2025. Falsified and manipulated court records from my command and Cannon AFB SJA, are now blocking real jobs (including SAPD after I passed all initial testing). My family is financially devastated, and we are in a growing serious financial crisis.





Secretary Hegseth has opened a path for reinstatement for those separated over the vaccine. I was acquitted in trial 1, yet my command still colluded to convict me in trial 2. My appeal will expose everything they did behind closed doors.





How donations will help ($20,000 goal):

$12k–$15k → Experienced civilian appellate attorney to fight for record correction, back pay, and justice. $4k–$5k → Rent and utilities so we don’t lose our home. Remaining funds → Food, gas, and basic needs for my family while I fight.





I have nearly 150 audio recordings, documents, and evidence proving command misconduct and perjury. I’m not giving up. If you believe in justice, religious freedom, and protecting good service members from corrupt leadership — please pray and share this link which will tremendously help my family and I survive this fight.





Thank you and God bless.





Lance Castle

Adherent to the Lord Jesus Christ

Active Duty - USAF (Appellate Leave)



