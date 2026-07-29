Targeted Action 2026

This is the funding site for Targeted Action 2025 to be held from September 14-17, 2026 in Washington D.C.





The registration fee is $50.00, but you are welcome to contribute more as the registration fee will not cover the expenses of the planning and materials.

If you cannot pay the registration fee, please contact us at tjustice2@proton.me.





Make sure you have registered in this link: https://forms.cloud.microsoft/r/NbGBZQFvmn





MK ULTRA NEVER ENDED!





This year's even it at a crucial time: Congress is looking into MK ULTRA for the first time in forty years. This is YOUR opportunity to meet with your Representative and Senators, and demand that they join the effort to end the illegal program.





Do not miss it!