My mission trip to Africa

Hi everyone!

I’m so excited to share that God has placed it on my heart to go on a mission trip to Africa at the end of this summer. After praying about this for a long time, God has created an opportunity for me to do so! This trip is a basketball mission trip where I will not only be teaching children how to play the game of basketball, but I will be encouraging and teaching young children to come to know Christ! As I grow in my faith, I want to be a light of Christ for those who do not know Christ. I want to share with everyone around the world how truly amazing our God is.

To make this trip possible, I’m hoping to raise $3,000 to cover travel, housing, and outreach supplies.

If you are not able to give, I ask that you keep me in your prayers!

Thank you so much for being part of this journey with me. To God be the Glory!