Tanzania Orphanage Fund

So far, I have two children's centers that I manage, and both do not have residential buildings.





I wish I could build complete centers for them for close care because now some are in the church and sleep in the church due to the lack of buildings to care for these children, and others are from the homes where I took them.





But my desire is very great, and I feel very proud to have these children. If I could find sponsors to hold my hand, I would be very happy. But I would like to collaborate with you in the vision you have for saving children living in vulnerable situations and orphans together.