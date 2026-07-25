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Tanner's Vet Neurology Treatment Fund

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$2,695 USD

Fundraiser created byGARY GOODSELL

Fundraiser funds will be received by GARY GOODSELL

Tanner's Vet Neurology Treatment Fund

🌟🐾 Tanner's Journey: A Heartfelt Appeal 🐾🌟

I vividly remember the day I first met Tanner at the foundation that trained him (and me). He was just a year-old black lab puppy, full of energy, love, and training to help us as a team take on the world—or so it seemed at the time! As a veteran with disabilities, life can be tough, but having him by my side has brought immense joy and comfort. And now, he's not feeling quite right...

It started off as an ordinary morning when I noticed Tanner limping more than usual. My heart sank; we had been through so much together—from the darkest days of adjusting to life with disabilities to finding light in our daily walks and adventures. But this time, it was different. It many months and numerous vet visits at home in Alaska, and finally a long trip to a veterinary neurologist in Seattle, Washington, to figure out what was causing Tanner so much discomfort and sometimes extreme pain. The veterinary neurologist, after many tests (including an MRI and spinal taps) confirmed a condition called Degenerative Lumbosacral Stenosis (DLSS), which can be excruciatingly painful for him and requires ongoing treatment by a veterinary neurologist.

Now, we face the daunting challenge of getting to Seattle—a journey that's almost 1,500 miles away! And it's not just about distance; it’s about hope. His condition might need several treatments over time, including epidural spinal injections and potential surgery, all covered by our health insurance but still hefty for us.

I am deeply grateful to the foundation that trained Tanner, offering us assistance through their support program. However, with my portion of the bills totaling over $4K this year alone, we're reaching out beyond what they can cover because every little bit helps when you’re already at your limit! This journey is about more than just our beloved pup; it’s a test of resilience and trust in community support.

🌈 "Every act of kindness makes the world a brighter place, one paw print at a time." 🐾

As I share Tanner's story with you all, please remember that we are real people dealing with extraordinary circumstances. Your donation could be life-changing—literally! Whether it’s $5 or more, every bit helps us keep our promise to care for this amazing soul who has cared so deeply for me. 💔🙏

Together, let's give Tanner the chance he deserves to heal and return to doing what he does best: being my loyal companion and helping a disabled veteran lead his best life possible. Join us on this journey—your support means more than you can imagine! ❤️✨

#TannerStrong #ServiceDogSupport #CommunityHearts

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