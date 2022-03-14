Oklahoma CPS Corruption Bowles Family Fundraiser

Oklahoma Child Welfare Thugs - Tamsen & Reggie Bowles Story

Help Support Tamsen and Reggie Bowles and their fight against injustice



UPDATE THE BOWLES FAMILY HAVE BEEN GRANTED REUNIFICATION AND HAVE THEIR CHILDREN BACK BUT STILL NEED YOUR HELP AND SUPPORT DURING THIS TIME TO KEEP THEM. ANY DONATIONS WILL BE USED TO PAY ANY EXPENSES IN THEIR FIGHT TO KEEP THEIR CHILDREN.



A loving family of four has, for a second time, fallen prey to the hands of the corrupted state.

We are a Christian, homeschooling, anti-vaccine, strong-willed family unit; four hearts in one.



Our lives and our home, for a second time, were disrupted on January 10th, 2020 when Tulsa County CPS, with the assistance of local law enforcement, interfered with our family (for no justifiable reason) via terrorist methods which led up to the unlawful removal of our two young children (with no exigent circumstances intact). An unlawful, false arrest of the mother followed as she was attempting to shield the boys from the chaos inflicted by these tyrants. The forced removal of the boys and continued unlawful holding of them pertain to our refusal of certain protocols deemed rightful by DHS.



PLEASE NOTE THE FUNDS FOR THIS WILL BE USED TO COVER ANY UPCOMING OR PAST LEGAL EXPENSES REGARDING THE BOWLES FAMILY'S FIGHT TO GET BACK THEIR CHILDREN, MEDICAL EXPENSES FOR NIGEL BOWLES TO COVER ANY NEEDS ARISING DUE TO THE GROSS NEGLIGENCE OF THE WELFARE CARE IN WHICH HE IS CURRENTLY IN & RESULTING EXPENSES THEREOF, & LIVING EXPENSES FOR THE BOWLES FAMILY DUE TO THE FACT THEY HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN DRAINED OF THEIR SAVINGS IN THE FIGHT TO REGAIN THEIR CHILDREN!

https://rumble.com/vxb7q1-oklahoma-missing-children-tamsen-and-reggie-tell-their-story-infowindnewnew.html



