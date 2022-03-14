Oklahoma CPS Corruption Bowles Family Fundraiser

Goal:
USD $100,000
Raised:
USD $1,245
Campaign funds will be received by Michael Ingli
Oklahoma Child Welfare Thugs - Tamsen & Reggie Bowles Story
================================================================
Help Support Tamsen and Reggie Bowles and their fight against injustice
tamsen and reggie bowles
UPDATE THE BOWLES FAMILY HAVE BEEN GRANTED REUNIFICATION AND HAVE THEIR
CHILDREN BACK BUT STILL NEED YOUR HELP AND SUPPORT DURING THIS TIME TO
KEEP THEM. ANY DONATIONS WILL BE USED TO PAY ANY EXPENSES IN THEIR FIGHT
TO KEEP THEIR CHILDREN.
A loving family of four has, for a second time, fallen prey to the hands of the corrupted state.
We are a Christian, homeschooling, anti-vaccine, strong-willed family unit; four hearts in one.
Our lives and our home, for a second time, were disrupted on January 10th, 2020 when Tulsa County CPS, with the assistance of local law enforcement, interfered with our family (for no justifiable reason) via terrorist methods which led up to the unlawful removal of our two young children (with no exigent circumstances intact). An unlawful, false arrest of the mother followed as she was attempting to shield the boys from the chaos inflicted by these tyrants. The forced removal of the boys and continued unlawful holding of them pertain to our refusal of certain protocols deemed rightful by DHS.
PLEASE NOTE THE FUNDS FOR THIS WILL BE USED TO COVER ANY UPCOMING OR PAST LEGAL EXPENSES REGARDING THE BOWLES FAMILY'S FIGHT TO GET BACK THEIR CHILDREN, MEDICAL EXPENSES FOR NIGEL BOWLES TO COVER ANY NEEDS ARISING DUE TO THE GROSS NEGLIGENCE OF THE WELFARE CARE IN WHICH HE IS CURRENTLY IN & RESULTING EXPENSES THEREOF, & LIVING EXPENSES FOR THE BOWLES FAMILY DUE TO THE FACT THEY HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN DRAINED OF THEIR SAVINGS IN THE FIGHT TO REGAIN THEIR CHILDREN!
You Can Also Help The Bowles Family By Purchasing a Support T-shirt on Bonfire
Note we will be putting up a new bonfire campaign to help the Bowles Family Soon
Check Out The Latest Interview With The Bowles Family For More Information
https://rumble.com/vxb7q1-oklahoma-missing-children-tamsen-and-reggie-tell-their-story-infowindnewnew.html
Praying
God bless America
Blessings to your family
Much love and best wishes
Stay strong.
God bless you
To Tammy, you have touched my heart! Hope this helps your fight!
💕🙏🏼💪
See freedomman.org/cyrus and partner with the movement they have started P.A.C.T. people against child trafficking. These folks are from Idaho. May God send angels to right the wrong done to your previous ones. I heard about this on gab
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.