Campaign Image

Oklahoma CPS Corruption Bowles Family Fundraiser

Goal:

 USD $100,000

Raised:

 USD $1,245

Campaign created by Michael Ingli

Campaign funds will be received by Michael Ingli

Oklahoma Child Welfare Thugs - Tamsen & Reggie Bowles Story
================================================================

Help Support Tamsen and Reggie Bowles and their fight against injustice

tamsen and reggie bowles

UPDATE THE BOWLES FAMILY HAVE BEEN GRANTED REUNIFICATION AND HAVE THEIR CHILDREN BACK BUT STILL NEED YOUR HELP AND SUPPORT DURING THIS TIME TO KEEP THEM. ANY DONATIONS WILL BE USED TO PAY ANY EXPENSES IN THEIR FIGHT TO KEEP THEIR CHILDREN.

A loving family of four has, for a second time, fallen prey to the hands of the corrupted state.
We are a Christian, homeschooling, anti-vaccine, strong-willed family unit; four hearts in one.

Our lives and our home, for a second time, were disrupted on January 10th, 2020 when Tulsa County CPS, with the assistance of local law enforcement, interfered with our family (for no justifiable reason) via terrorist methods which led up to the unlawful removal of our two young children (with no exigent circumstances intact). An unlawful, false arrest of the mother followed as she was attempting to shield the boys from the chaos inflicted by these tyrants. The forced removal of the boys and continued unlawful holding of them pertain to our refusal of certain protocols deemed rightful by DHS.

PLEASE NOTE THE FUNDS FOR THIS WILL BE USED TO COVER ANY UPCOMING OR PAST LEGAL EXPENSES REGARDING THE BOWLES FAMILY'S FIGHT TO GET BACK THEIR CHILDREN, MEDICAL EXPENSES FOR NIGEL BOWLES TO COVER ANY NEEDS ARISING DUE TO THE GROSS NEGLIGENCE OF THE WELFARE CARE IN WHICH HE IS CURRENTLY IN & RESULTING EXPENSES THEREOF, & LIVING EXPENSES FOR THE BOWLES FAMILY DUE TO THE FACT THEY HAVE COMPLETELY BEEN DRAINED OF THEIR SAVINGS IN THE FIGHT TO REGAIN THEIR CHILDREN!

You Can Also Help The Bowles Family By Purchasing a Support T-shirt on Bonfire

Note we will be putting up a new bonfire campaign to help the Bowles Family Soon

Check Out The Latest Interview With The Bowles Family For More Information

https://rumble.com/vxb7q1-oklahoma-missing-children-tamsen-and-reggie-tell-their-story-infowindnewnew.html


Recent Donations
Show:
Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
5 days ago

Brian Chrisope
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 40.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
11 months ago

CPS Prayer Group
$ 50.00 USD
1 year ago

Praying

Emily Escolas
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
1 year ago

God bless America

Lauren Cowling
$ 150.00 USD
1 year ago

Blessings to your family

Stephen
$ 20.00 USD
1 year ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 150.00 USD
2 years ago

Much love and best wishes

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
2 years ago

Stay strong.

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

God bless you

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

To Tammy, you have touched my heart! Hope this helps your fight!

Christa
$ 20.00 USD
2 years ago

💕🙏🏼💪

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 5.00 USD
2 years ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 60.00 USD
2 years ago

See freedomman.org/cyrus and partner with the movement they have started P.A.C.T. people against child trafficking. These folks are from Idaho. May God send angels to right the wrong done to your previous ones. I heard about this on gab

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
2 years ago

