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Tamra Carlsen Medical Fund

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$3,650 USD

Fundraiser created byBecky Whiting

Fundraiser funds will be received by Ashley Ohman

Tamra Carlsen Medical Fund

On Wednesday, March 10th 2026, our beloved Tamra suffered an Aneurysm-induced Hemorrhagic Stroke. Thankfully she survived but was taken by Ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital Emergency Trauma Center. She was in the St. Cloud Hospital for four weeks and has now been moved to long term care in a nursing home. Her husband Paul (married 48 wonderful years) has been by her side the whole time during this, being her advocate. The result of the stroke was complete loss of function to Tamra’s left side. She has started to regain movement in her left leg and will be going through many stages of recovery in the months ahead. We do not know what the recovery will look like for Tamra, but we’re praying the Lord will bring complete healing to her body and brain.

A few weeks before Tamra had the stroke, Paul had knee replacement surgery. He’s doing well with his recovery, and is still in physical therapy, but has been unable to work for many months. Their family and friends have watched Paul and Tamra go through some challenging seasons in the last ten years. Our hearts ache for them. This trial has reminded us of how deep Paul and Tamra’s love for each other is. A great testimony to their children, family, and friends. The out of pocket medical costs along with many other costs of not being able to work or be home has been financially difficult. Your donations will be used to help Paul cover his hotel and food expenses while Tamra was in St. Cloud, the month long boarding of their dogs while Paul was at the hospital with Tamra, lost wages for Paul, and Tamra's medical bills. The funds will be transferred into Paul's bank account for him to use. First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers! We are hoping and praying for complete recovery. We also would greatly appreciate your calls, visits, and any financial gifts, no matter the amount, to bless and help them in this trying time.


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