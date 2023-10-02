A Used Vehicle for Tammy

Hello,

My name is David Doyle. In 2021 I met a nice woman begging for money on the street named Tammy "Angel" Krugh and her dog Shadow. At the time she was living out of her mini-van which was her source of transportation and also her home. Due to an unfortunate set of circumstances she has lost her mini-van and is out on the street with nowhere to go. She has several disabilities that prevents her from working so the grace of God and the kindness of strangers are the only means to help her. Please hep me raise the funds necessary to provide a vehicle for this kind soul.



Thank you and God bless you!

--David Doyle

"The generous soul will be made rich, And he who waters will also be watered himself." - Proverbs 11:25

