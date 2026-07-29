Tammie J Baker Supporting Her Family After Tragedy

Tammie Jo Baker was a beloved mother, grandmother, friend, and longtime Volusia County beach employee whose life was tragically cut short on June 1, 2026.





Tammie had just begun her shift at the Dunlawton Avenue beach toll booth in Daytona Beach Shores when an unimaginable tragedy occurred. In a matter of seconds, a pickup truck crashed into the toll booth, taking the life of a woman who meant so much to so many.





To those who knew her, Tammie was far more than the heartbreaking headlines. She loved animals, spent countless hours tending to her garden, and found peace and happiness at the beach she called her second home. She had a gift for making people laugh, hosting holiday gatherings, and making everyone around her feel welcome. Her family describes her as kind, devoted, and full of life.





Just days from celebrating her birthday, Tammie’s family is now facing the overwhelming grief of losing someone they never imagined living without.





We are creating this fundraiser to help ease the financial burden placed upon her loved ones during this devastating time. Donations will go toward funeral and memorial expenses, time away from work for family members, and other unexpected costs that arise after such a sudden loss.





No amount can take away the pain of losing Tammie, but together, our community can surround her family with love and support as they navigate the difficult days ahead.





If you are unable to donate, please consider sharing this page and keeping Tammie’s family in your thoughts and prayers.





Thank you for honoring Tammie’s memory and helping her family during their time of need.





With gratitude,





The Family and Friends of Tammie Jo Baker



