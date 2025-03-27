Help Tallon

As you all know Tallon lost his little boy, Layton Leroy (6mo) earlier this week. Tallon is beyond inconsolable and devastated.

Tallon happily stepped up to be a dad the minute he got the news. When Layton arrived Tallon was so happy and so proud. He did everything and anything to get more time with this son. When Layton was in ICU, he would work his full day and go spend his evening every night with him, Layton was his priority. He later graduated from a Fatherhood Course that only made him a better dad. Tallon and Layton were beautiful together. His loss is unimaginable to most of us. He needs time to grieve his loss of his son. Tallon is a proud, hard worker, but this is a time in his life where we need to surround him and support him. Unfortunately the support he also needs is financial support. He will need some time to figure out his new life, new normal and to bury his boy without the burden of his bills. We can not take his pain away but we CAN take away his worry of bills for a short time. Please consider giving. This account is linked directly to Tallon's bank account. NO ONE will get this money but TALLON! I hope we can cover his bills for a month but I know that is a lot to ask. Tallon is very grateful to all who have offered kindness during this time.