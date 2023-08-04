Campaign Image

Subscribe to support my work

Goal:

 USD $3,000

Raised:

 USD $3,964

Campaign created by Heather Mullins

Campaign funds will be received by Heather Mullins

Subscribe to support my work

Sharing my voice, research, thoughts, and opinions with the World in hopes to make it a better place. Every donation is very much appreciated and I post and publish on all social media platforms @TalkMullins 

Thank you so much to everyone who has generously chosen to support me. So grateful for your kindness. ❤️🙏🏻 

Recent Donations
Show:
Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
10 days ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 20.00 USD
1 month ago

Merry Christmas! 🎄🙏🏼🎄

Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
1 month ago

Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
2 months ago

Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
3 months ago

Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
4 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 30.00 USD
4 months ago

Graham Wardle
$ 5.00 USD
5 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
6 months ago

As a Scot the name Heather is near and dear to my Heart. Go Girl.

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Have fun at the convention!

SteveB
$ 30.00 USD
6 months ago

Keep up the fight Heather.

Sueeeeeet
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for all your doing!

Russell
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

God Bless

seashellmac
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Thanks Neil Johnson for sharing Heather with us! Way to go Heather!!!! Baptism and becoming a big part of our most sacred right in the USA; to VOTE. We need many more youngsters such as yourself. Thank you and may God protect you and yours. Amen

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

Thank you for bringing truth. God Bless

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
6 months ago

I’m rooting for you! Stay true to real journalistic reporting

Melody Everett
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Ben Geller
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Dave
$ 20.00 USD
6 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
6 months ago

Appreciate all you guys do. Thank you.

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo