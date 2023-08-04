Subscribe to support my work

Goal:
USD $3,000
Raised:
USD $3,964
Campaign funds will be received by Heather Mullins
Sharing my voice, research, thoughts, and opinions with the World in hopes to make it a better place. Every donation is very much appreciated and I post and publish on all social media platforms @TalkMullins
Thank you so much to everyone who has generously chosen to support me. So grateful for your kindness. ❤️🙏🏻
Merry Christmas! 🎄🙏🏼🎄
As a Scot the name Heather is near and dear to my Heart. Go Girl.
Have fun at the convention!
Keep up the fight Heather.
Thank you for all your doing!
God Bless
Thanks Neil Johnson for sharing Heather with us! Way to go Heather!!!! Baptism and becoming a big part of our most sacred right in the USA; to VOTE. We need many more youngsters such as yourself. Thank you and may God protect you and yours. Amen
Thank you for bringing truth. God Bless
I’m rooting for you! Stay true to real journalistic reporting
Appreciate all you guys do. Thank you.
Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.