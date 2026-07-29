Taking care of my wife

I was diagnosed with pulmonary disease last August. Life expectancy is 3 to 5 years after diagnosis. My wife is legally blind, I'm a disabled army vet. Our oldest son loaned us the money to buy our trailer. The help I'm asking for pays our son back and would fix the plumbing in our bathroom. This would let my wife save her ssi for the future. I'm asking for help for her future. I know mine and I've come to terms with it. This is the best way I can take care of her, making sure her home is taken care of.