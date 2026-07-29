Taken at 18 years old Turning 40 behind bars

My husband, John Williams, was only 18 years old when he was wrongfully convicted. This year, he will turn 40—meaning he has spent more than half of his life behind bars for a crime he did not commit.





John was one of many young people at a party when a sudden commotion broke out. In the chaos that followed, a tragic incident led to someone losing their life. Although John had no part in what happened, he was blamed—and ultimately convicted—for a murder he did not commit.





There was no physical evidence linking John to the crime.





In an instant, his entire life was taken from him.





For over 20 years, John has lived behind bars for something he did not do. He went from being a teenager with his whole future ahead of him to losing decades of his life. He missed growing into adulthood, building a future, and being present for the people who love him.





Despite everything, we have never given up hope.





Recently, we experienced something both beautiful and heartbreaking—we welcomed our first child together through family visits. While this should be one of the happiest times in our lives, it is also a painful reminder that our child only knows their father through limited, controlled moments.





John deserves to hold his child freely. He deserves to come home.





We are now fighting to prove his innocence, but justice requires resources. After more than two decades, we finally have a chance to move his case forward—but we urgently need help to afford the legal support needed to do it right.





The funds raised will go toward:





Hiring an experienced attorney to reopen and fight John’s case

Investigations to uncover new evidence

Expert witnesses and court-related expenses





Every donation brings us closer to giving John a fair chance. If you’re unable to donate, sharing this campaign could help reach someone who can.





John was taken at 18. He is turning 40 behind bars.





Please help us bring him home to his family—and give him the chance to finally live the life he was denied.





Thank you for standing with us and believing that justice matters.