Take care of my aunt while going through chemo

My aunt is dealing with her 3rd fight with Cancer. Her 1st Cancer was Coreocarsoma, also known as has molar pregnancy/cancer. She was 22. When she had called the Cancer Society and told them what her Cancer count was(585,000,000) they told her she should be dead. The Cancer Fight was 1992-1993(22-23yrs old). Tammy fought hard and was in remission until 2011-2015(41-45 yrs old). Her 2nd Cancer was Her2+ Breast Cancer. Again Tammy fought and was in remission until May 2026, she’s 56yrs old. She now has Metastatic Her2+ that is literally eating her skull bone. She’s fighting. Tammy lives in Idaho and I live in Colorado. Tammy doesn’t have family to close by and has requested and I want to help take care of her, driving to appointments, getting her prescriptions, etc. and most importantly for support as well as advocate & give her boyfriend breaks in between. We have discussed kinda of a rough schedule of every 2 weeks I’m there taking care of her. I am on a fixed income and don’t have any money to travel back and forth. I am willing to drive. Tammy lives 1056 miles away, so approximately 15 hrs or more. What I’m asking for is transportation, food & possibly lodging for my kid’s and I. We both are Christians and we both know that this is for the Glory of God. Tammy has a great testimony to Gods Love. I have never started a fundraiser. God Bless You and Yours. Thank you for taking to time to read this.

Kristy



