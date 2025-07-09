GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

Take care of my aunt while going through chemo

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKristy Hemphill

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kristy Hemphill

Take care of my aunt while going through chemo

My aunt is dealing with her 3rd fight with Cancer. Her 1st Cancer was Coreocarsoma, also known as has molar pregnancy/cancer. She was 22. When she had called the Cancer Society and told them what her Cancer count was(585,000,000) they told her she should be dead. The Cancer Fight was 1992-1993(22-23yrs old). Tammy fought hard and was in remission until 2011-2015(41-45 yrs old). Her 2nd Cancer was Her2+ Breast Cancer. Again Tammy fought and was in remission until May 2026, she’s 56yrs old. She now has Metastatic Her2+ that is literally eating her skull bone. She’s fighting. Tammy lives in Idaho and I live in Colorado. Tammy doesn’t have family to close by and has requested and I want to help take care of her, driving to appointments, getting her prescriptions, etc. and most importantly for support as well as advocate & give her boyfriend breaks in between. We have discussed kinda of a rough schedule of every 2 weeks I’m there taking care of her. I am on a fixed income and don’t have any money to travel back and forth. I am willing to drive. Tammy lives 1056 miles away, so approximately 15 hrs or more. What I’m asking for is transportation, food & possibly lodging for my kid’s and I. We both are Christians and we both know that this is for the Glory of God. Tammy has a great testimony to Gods Love. I have never started a fundraiser. God Bless You and Yours. Thank you for taking to time to read this.

Kristy


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Emergency
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $38,000 USD
Oil Spill CleanUp for Caban Family Home&EZER House

In October 2023, more than 170 gallons of heating oil were released into my home. Nearly 3 years later, the cleanup still hasn't begun, not because th...

Loading...

Medical
Facial Reconstruction Surgery
Raised: $660 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Facial Reconstruction Surgery

Hello my name is Joe I was born with severe facial deformities. I am also missing a leg, deformed hand and I can only see out of one eye. I have had m...

Loading...

Current Events
Help Support Independent Media
Raised: $3,598 USD
Goal: $40,000 USD
Help Support Independent Media

I run this totally solo. No corporate money, no narrative to push, and no playing both sides just to keep everyone happy.When you chip in here, you ar...

Loading...

Emergency
Help Us Keeps Our Home
Raised: $410 USD
Goal: $4,032 USD
Help Us Keeps Our Home

Help Us Keep Our HomeI'm reaching out because I'm in one of the hardest situations I've ever faced, and I truly need help.I have been approved for an...

Loading...

Mission
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission
Raised: $365 USD
Goal: $8,000 USD
Following Jesus: Help Support With My YWAM Mission

This September, I will be leaving for my very first mission trip with Youth With A Mission (YWAM), and I am so excited! I have always looked up to peo...

Loading...

Family
Home for Babu & Rama
Raised: $3,700 USD
Goal: $14,000 USD
Home for Babu & Rama

Hi everyone, I am setting up an online fundraiser for the purpose of building a small house for Babu and Rama, a long lost neighbour of mine from Indi...

Loading...

Community
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!
Raised: $440 USD
Goal: $2,000 USD
Help Costume MYPT's Youth Production of Patience!

Methuen Young People’s Theatre is delighted to present Gilbert and Sullivan’s Patience this year—a production that MYPT last staged in 34 years ago!Br...

Loading...

Community
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community
Raised: $185 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Faith in Action: Feeding Our Community

Hi, we’re Hannah and Emilio.For years, God has placed a deep calling on our hearts to serve those experiencing homelessness throughout Springfield, Ho...

Loading...

Medical
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!
Raised: $8,550 USD
Goal: $75,000 USD
The First Non-Rolling Foam Roller: Help Launch It!

The Foam Roller That Doesn't Roll™ is our motto describing our simple novel home and gym exercise devices designed to fix the problems of rolling off...

Loading...

Medical
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey
Raised: $19,475 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Standing with Holly in Her Breast Cancer Journey

First and foremost, we are asking for your prayers.As Holly begins her journey through a breast cancer diagnosis, our greatest hope is not found in a...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve