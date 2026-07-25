be part of my mission trip to Tajikistan

Hi everyone! My name is Anastasiia, I’m originally from Ukraine, and I’m currently serving as a missionary with PROEM Ministries. God has blessed me with the opportunity to join a mission trip to Tajikistan in June 2026 — a country where about 99% of the population follows Islam and only around 0.03% are Christians.Our team will be hosting two camps for children and teenagers, one of them in the mountains 🏔️ It’s honestly hard for me to fully understand what it’s like to grow up in a place where most people have never heard the truth of the Gospel. But I truly believe that even one small encounter with truth can change someone’s life forever.

If you feel led to support me — through prayer or financially — I would be so grateful. Thank you for being part of what God is doing 💛