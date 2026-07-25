Taiwan Mission Vision Trip 2026

Hi friends,

I’m excited to share an opportunity God has placed in front of me and to invite you to be part of it.

This fall, I will be joining a mission and vision trip to Taiwan from October 27 to November 10, 2026. During this time, our team will visit established mission sites of the international mission of clba.org and spend time with missionaries and their families, learning more about how God is at work through His Church in Taiwan.

This is not a typical “hands-on” mission trip. We won’t be building, leading programs, or running events. Instead, this is a vision and learning trip. The goal is to listen, learn, and encourage those who are serving there and to be encouraged ourselves as we see how God is at work. One of my hopes is to come back with a deeper understanding of cross-cultural ministry and a clearer sense of how to pray for and support global missions in the future. I also hope to learn more to help me discern if the mission field is part of God’s calling for my own life.

The Need

The total cost of this trip is approximately $4,150:

$2,600 for lodging, in-country travel, and ministry expenses $1,250 for round-trip airfare from Minneapolis to Taipei $150 estimated for hotel the first night before the included lodging begins (to get there to meet the team on time, I needed to land the day before due to flight times) $150 estimated to cover travel to and from Minneapolis and travel to and from the hotel the first night

I’m trusting God to provide for this opportunity and would be grateful for your support.

How You Can Be Part of This

Prayer

Please pray for:

Spiritual growth and preparation Unity and excitement within our team Encouragement for the missionaries and families we visit Safe travel and meaningful interactions Many opportunities to tell others about Jesus

Support

If you feel led to give financially, any amount is deeply appreciated and will help make this trip possible.

Encouragement

Even if you’re not able to give, I would love for you to leave a note or prayer here. That encouragement means more than you know.

Thank you for taking the time to read this and for being part of my life. I’m grateful for your support and excited to see how God will work through this experience.

With gratitude,

Faith