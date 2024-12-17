Help us get into a home!

Hello, as you know, Anthony & Stacie, are being pushed out of their rental that they have been in for 10 years and have to move out by January 31st, 2025 (6 weeks). Anthony, is the sole bread winner taking care of both Stacie, and his daughter Alexandria right now. They are raising the rent so much, that I decided, it is better to pay that much towards our first home that we can live in rather than to a landlord. You probably also know, I have never asked anyone for any help or asked for any money, ever, but I am in need right now. Time is of the essence. I have the financing of the house loan taken care of, but there are also unforeseen fees that I didn't think of (realtor fees, earnest money, closing costs, housing inspection costs, etc). We have worked so hard to be in a position to be able to afford a home but we need this last little push from our family to help us be firmly planted in the valley in our own little abode. Any amount will help. I know its a lot to ask during these times. Consider it a gift for the holidays, a contribution to our family in need. We can receive donations from family only, and it will not affect our loan process while qualifying. We have less than 6 weeks to find a home, finance it, and move. Thank you for anything you can do to help and God bless!

The Tahy Family

Anthony, Stacie, and Alexandria

