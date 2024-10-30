Help the Taft Family Recover from Hurricane Milton

Goal:
USD $1,500
Raised:
USD $975
Campaign funds will be received by Laura McGuinness
The Taft family of four has faced an unimaginable tragedy. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Milton's floodwaters and a septic backup leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Their cars, belongings, large and small furniture, were wiped out, leaving them with very little to call their own.
They area family of four now sharing a single queen mattress and struggling to find a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos. With your help, we can bring relief to the Taft family and provide them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.
Your donations will help them:
Every donation, no matter the size, counts in bringing hope and relief to this family in need. Share this campaign with your friends, family, and community to make a difference.
Together, we can help the Taft family recover and rebuild after Hurricane Milton's devastation.
Thank you for your generosity and support!
Hope you recover soon 🙏
Send you love and support during this transition time.
Sending prayers that all will be rebuilt. May you have an abundance of peace and support during these challenges.
Thinking of you all!! With Love- The Children’s Workshop
Praying for God to provide for all you needs.
May you move forward with many donations.
Thinking about your family
Sending your family light and love through this hard time.
