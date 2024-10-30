Campaign Image

Help the Taft Family Recover from Hurricane Milton

Goal:

 USD $1,500

Raised:

 USD $975

Campaign created by Julie Harper

Campaign funds will be received by Laura McGuinness

Help the Taft Family Recover from Hurricane Milton

The Taft family of four has faced an unimaginable tragedy. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Milton's floodwaters and a septic backup leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Their cars, belongings, large and small furniture, were wiped out, leaving them with very little to call their own.

They area family of four now sharing a single queen mattress and struggling to find a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos. With your help, we can bring relief to the Taft family and provide them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

Your donations will help them:

  • Repair their home
  • Replace essential items such as clothing, beds, and furniture
  • Rebuild their lives after this devastating disaster

Every donation, no matter the size, counts in bringing hope and relief to this family in need. Share this campaign with your friends, family, and community to make a difference.

Together, we can help the Taft family recover and rebuild after Hurricane Milton's devastation.

Thank you for your generosity and support!

Recent Donations
Show:
Gerace family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Prathap simhadri
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Hope you recover soon 🙏

Thornton Family
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Send you love and support during this transition time.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Sending prayers that all will be rebuilt. May you have an abundance of peace and support during these challenges.

Jill Davey
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

TCW
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking of you all!! With Love- The Children’s Workshop

Harris Family
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

Praying for God to provide for all you needs.

Anonymous Giver
$ 200.00 USD
2 months ago

May you move forward with many donations.

The Noacks
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Thinking about your family

The Nahons
$ 50.00 USD
2 months ago

Sending your family light and love through this hard time.

Cici Peier
$ 100.00 USD
2 months ago

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

Campaigns Near Me

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo