Help the Taft Family Recover from Hurricane Milton

The Taft family of four has faced an unimaginable tragedy. Their home was destroyed by Hurricane Milton's floodwaters and a septic backup leaving them with nothing but the clothes on their backs. Their cars, belongings, large and small furniture, were wiped out, leaving them with very little to call their own.

They area family of four now sharing a single queen mattress and struggling to find a sense of normalcy amidst the chaos. With your help, we can bring relief to the Taft family and provide them with the resources they need to rebuild their lives.

Your donations will help them:

Repair their home

Replace essential items such as clothing, beds, and furniture

Rebuild their lives after this devastating disaster

Every donation, no matter the size, counts in bringing hope and relief to this family in need. Share this campaign with your friends, family, and community to make a difference.

Together, we can help the Taft family recover and rebuild after Hurricane Milton's devastation.

Thank you for your generosity and support!