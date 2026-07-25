Taekwon-Do World Cup Fundraiser

We are currently training with our team to help represent Baltimore at the 10th ITF Taekwon-Do World Cup. This is our first international competition, and we would love your help to bring home the gold for Baltimore.





"When I started this journey I never could have imagined competing outside of the country. Having this opportunity is a dream of mine." - Evri





"Out of all of the tournaments I have been to, I am looking forward to this one the most. I am really excited to see what it is like to compete at an international level." - Mik





Thank you for all of your support! We hope to represent our community and make you proud!!





We would also like to thank our parents, Elina and Yoni, who have been there for us throughout our Taekwon-Do journey!