Tabithas Uganda Mission Trip

Hi! My name is Tabitha Hatfield. In October of 2026 I’ll be going on a mission trip with River of Life Ministries to Mpigi, Uganda. River of Life has a ‘sister church’ in Uganda called Redeemed Bible Church. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to visit our brothers and sisters in Christ in Uganda and be a blessing to their community. The pastor of Redeemed Bible church, Brian, visited us here in Alabama back in April and he blessed me very much with his word and his spirit. I know that this trip to him home will be a big blessing to me as well. The cost for me to go is $2500 for air fare, food, accommodations, ect. If we exceed that goal I’d love to be able to bless Redeemed Bible Church and their community with an offering as well so please give generously if you feel lead to give. Thank you all!