Tabernacle Encounter in Birmingham

Help Us Bring "Tabernacle Encounter" to Birmingham!





Dear Friends and Brothers & Sisters in Christ,

We are excited to host "Tabernacle Encounter" on August 28th in Birmingham, Alabama. This immersive educational exhibition allows local families, students, and church groups to step back in time and walk through a full-scale replica of the Old Testament Tabernacle.





Why We Need Your Support:

To bring this impactful biblical experience to our community, we need to raise $15,000 to cover essential event costs, including venue rental, promotional and marketing materials, and overall event preparation. Your financial partnership will help make this exhibition fully accessible to families, youth, and local churches.





How You Can Partner With Us:

Donate Any Amount: Every gift—whether $20, $50, $100, or more—helps us cover essential event costs. Business Sponsorship ($500+): Local businesses sponsoring $500 or more will receive high-visibility exposure, including: Company logo featured on event banners on-site Distribution of your promotional flyers/discount coupons directly to all visitors Dedicated promotional features across our social media platforms Pray & Share: Please keep this event in your prayers and share this page with your friends, family, and church community!





Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 28, 2026 Location: Bessemer Civic Center (1130 9th Ave SW, Bessemer, AL 35022) Admission: FREE ADMISSION Schedule: Tabernacle Exhibit: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Eternal Redemption (Pop-up Shows): 1:30 PM & 4:00 PM Inquiries / Questions: Please call 904-646-7885





Thank you for your support, prayers, and generosity in bringing the Word of God to life in Birmingham!





May God bless you!



