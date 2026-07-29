TA Graduation Parent Visit

We are silently fundraising to get Tayo's parents here for his graduation in June.

The cost of a round trip flight for mom and dad is approx. $1433

Tayo's flight back home after graduation (the same return flight as the parent's) approx. $605-646)

AirBnB (w/insurance) is $506

And finally,

Up to $600 for Lyft/Uber which includes pick up from the airport to SKS, then pick up from SKS to JFK.







