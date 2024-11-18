Broken Lives in Tokyo

Tokyo Community Care Center (T3C)

Depression. Anxiety. Suicide. Japan tops the world…Call the national suicide hotline, day or night, and it’s unlikely you’ll get through--people are literally dying for help.

For over 15 years Tokyo Community Care Center (T3C) has helped countless lives from all over Japan…the lost, but even pastors and missionaries recover and thrive…for free. Volunteers and borrowed space have made T3C possible so far. But recently we lost our counseling room and recognize that we need a solid center to expand our help!

The Tokyo Dream Center will make this possible. From the Dream Center we can offer three levels of care, and in each level an opportunity for a spiritual transformation.

T3C is holistic, brief, and cognitive-behavioral, and encourages each recoveree to give-back to their community.

The Dream Center will be centrally located to serve the largest city and second largest unreached people group in the world. You can make it happen. Budget for land needed is $2,000,000.