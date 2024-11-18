Campaign Image
Broken Lives in Tokyo

Goal:

 USD $2,000,000

Raised:

 USD $8,210

Campaign created by Dr Andy Meeko

Broken Lives in Tokyo

Tokyo Community Care Center (T3C)

Depression. Anxiety. Suicide. Japan tops the world…Call the national suicide hotline, day or night, and it’s unlikely you’ll get through--people are literally dying for help.

For over 15 years Tokyo Community Care Center (T3C) has helped countless lives from all over Japan…the lost, but even pastors and missionaries recover and thrive…for free. Volunteers and borrowed space have made T3C possible so far. But recently we lost our counseling room and recognize that we need a solid center to expand our help!

The Tokyo Dream Center will make this possible. From the Dream Center we can offer three levels of care, and in each level an opportunity for a spiritual transformation.

T3C is holistic, brief, and cognitive-behavioral, and encourages each recoveree to give-back to their community.

The Dream Center will be centrally located to serve the largest city and second largest unreached people group in the world. You can make it happen. Budget for land needed is $2,000,000.

Recent Donations
Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

SteffenYamada
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Terry
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Dr. Andy We pray so that you will be able to expand your project for the Lord. Terutaka & Megumi Takei

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thanks for asking!

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Aloha & mahalo for what you do for the Kingdom!

Dang Ohana
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 300.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

Cheering for this.

Sakae Marsh
$ 100.00 USD
1 month ago

I am reading Miracle Every day in the US. I teach the Bible online to people living in the US and Japan. I am very grateful for your work.

Andrew Meeko
$ 7000.00 USD
1 month ago

