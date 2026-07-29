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Support World's 1st Neuroplasticity Powered Game

Goal₦1,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byPeace Akov

Support World's 1st Neuroplasticity Powered Game

Help Us Build the World’s First Neuroplasticity-Powered Game!

Imagine a game where every battle strengthens your mind. Synaptic Wars isn’t just another action-adventure—it’s a scientifically inspired journey into the human brain, where users gameplay literally evolves their in-game abilities through real neuroscience mechanics.

We are on a mission to merge cutting-edge cognitive science with addictive gameplay, creating an experience that’s as rewarding for the users’ brain as it is thrilling. As transforming as my vision is, I can’t make it to become a reality without your support. I lack the financial resources to manifest this project into physical reality.

But it is even more better when we do it together as one family that is built through Love and oneness. It is based on this regard that am taking this time to invite you a paradigm-shifting project that will redefine humanity’s relationship with AI and the positive impact that gaming is capable of creating in gamers beyond what we're already made to believe.: Synaptic Wars revolutionary is truly revolutionary and will is coming to change the gaming industry with its 5D vibrational frequency. Players’ brainwaves (EEG) dynamically adjust gameplay via Artificial Intelligence neural algorithms. A video game that showcases how AI becomes the "consciousness bridge" between science and spirituality. Yes! Synaptic Wars demonstrates AI’s capacity for human elevation, not just automation. It’s the ultimate rebuttal to "AI doom" narratives. Synaptic Wars will be pioneering a new genre of "healing games" a legacy beyond infrastructure.

Players battle mental health challenges (e.g., depression coded as "Tau Tanglers") while improving real-world cognition.

Other key features to take note of:

✅ Brain-Boosting Gameplay – Train focus, adaptability, and problem-solving through neuroplasticity-based progression.

✅ Stunning Sci-Fi Meets Sacred Geometry – Fight in fractal arenas, wield Dendritic Lightning, and outsmart enemies with quantum puzzles.

✅ No Microtransactions, Just Pure Innovation – We’re keeping this player-first, with no paywalls—just meaningful growth.

🔬 Science Meets Game Design:

The Game’s Plasticity System dynamically adjusts difficulty based user’s playstyle, while BDNF (Brain-Derived Neurotrophic Factor) levels boost your in-game power. It’s not just fun, it’s cognitive training disguised as a video game.l that’s going to revolutionize the gaming industry.

Synaptic Wars pushing the boundaries of neuroscience, AI, and gaming. I understand he technical challenges are significant, but the philosophical and societal implications are even more profound.

💡 Your Support Fuels:

-Working system replacement and Finalizing the NeuroEngine (the brain simulator behind gameplay)

- Expanding enemy AI (Tau Tanglers, Neuron Guardians)

- Polishing sacred geometry shaders for mind-blowing visuals.

🌌 Join the Neuro-Revolution!

Every contribution brings us closer to launching Synaptic Wars —a game that could change how we think about gaming and learning about

👉 [DONATE NOW & SHARE THE FUTURE OF GAMING]

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