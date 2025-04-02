Sips with Serra Studio Build

Help Sips with Serra reach the next level of production value and reach the world for Christ and His Church!

I have been making videos on YouTube for almost a year now all in a small corner of my bedroom. With this simple setup we have been able to reach over a million people with the truth and beauty offered by Christ through the Catholic Church.

Since being laid off from my 9-5 job, I feel called to kick this thing into overdrive! Building a legitimate studio would significantly improve the production value of our videos and allow me to do in-person interviews. We already have some excellent people in the pipeline who would love to come on for an interview as soon as the studio is ready!

What Your Support Will Build

If you support us, you will be part of Sips with Serra history. You will be the reason this went from a hobby to an internationally recognized name bringing souls to the Kingdom.

Specifically, this money will be used to turn a bedroom into a professional grade studio. Materials and equipment needed include paint, decor, soundproofing material, cameras, video switcher, lighting, microphones, audio mixer, and more. All for the sake of producing the most excellent, faithful, Catholic content I can.

Thank you so much for your support, God bless.