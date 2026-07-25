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Support Kayla's Fight - Healing Hope Amid Lyme

Goal$25,000 USD
Raised$16,245 USD

Fundraiser created byKayla Switzer

Fundraiser funds will be received by Kayla Switzer

Support Kayla's Fight - Healing Hope Amid Lyme

Will you help us Tap Out Lyme for good? 

It's hard to believe it's been over five years since Kayla first started battling Lyme disease. Each day, she fights a relentless battle against pain, fatigue, and brain fog, making even the simplest tasks feel like monumental challenges. The past year has taken its toll in ways we never imagined possible, but through it all, our faith and hope in God have carried us all forward.

We've explored every avenue to help Kayla regain her health—natural remedies, different doctors, you name it. And while some treatments provided temporary relief or even seemed promising at the time, nothing has offered lasting results... until now.

We recently discovered The Biologix Health Center in Tennessee that specializes in treating Lyme disease and is having incredible success with their innovative methods. They have a 92% success rate in healing Lyme Disease! It's not just about hope—it's real promise for healing and regaining Kayla's quality of life. But here's the catch: these treatments are expensive, exceeding $1000 per day, and unfortunately, insurance doesn't cover them.

So what do we do? We pray... a lot. And then we take action. We're inviting you into this part of our journey because your support has always meant so much to us. Kayla is eager to regain her health and energy in order to serve God, her family, her church, and her community fully once again—and every prayer and every penny counts!

If the thought of helping us feels right for you, please consider donating whatever you can to support Kayla's treatments at this crucial juncture. We know that with each prayer answered or each dollar given, we inch closer toward healing and hope restored. Thank you in advance for your love, prayers, and generosity—they are truly invaluable gifts during these trying times. Let's win this fight and make Lyme Disease Tap Out!!

With gratitude & faith,

Stephen, Kayla, Luana, Jonah, Raelyn, and Thoren Switzer <3


Breakdown of Expenses:

$14,000 - Two weeks of Recommended Treatment

$1,500 - Post Treatment Supplies & Supplements

$5,000 - Follow Up Treatments (3-6 months after initial Treatment)

$4,500 - Travel & Food

Our Lodging is graciously being provided by extended family in the Nashville area. Praise the Lord!

_________________________________________

 $25,000 - TOTAL needed to make Lyme Tap Out!

Click Here to learn more about the Biologix Center

https://biologixcenter.com/best-lyme-disease-treatment-center-in-the-world/

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