Supporting Sammy&Kaitlyn Reyes family

Sammy, Kaitlyn, and big sister Natalie, welcomed Baby Josephine Victoria on Thursday Nov 14, 2024! 💕 She is a sweet gift from the Lord.

Currently, the family is caring for Baby Josephine at the Cleveland Clinic and staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Josephine was born with multiple medical challenges that require specialists to help now and into the months ahead.

The family will be in Cleveland for several days, possibly weeks, depending on the results of pending testing/treatment. A few diagnoses have been made, so pray for continued wisdom for the medical staff as they treat Josie, and continued prayer for Sammy and Kaitlyn as they navigate this difficult path. Pray for big sister Natalie, as well. She loves her little sister and says she is "So Toot!" (a.k.a. So cute)

We know that the Lord sees Josie; He has ordained her days; His thoughts of her are as numerous as grains of sand.

Thank you for your help, and even more for your continued prayers. Our hope is in the Lord.

All donations will go directly to the family to be used for their stay while in Cleveland and for medical expenses. (GiveSendGo does not take any of your donation.)