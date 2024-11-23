Supporting Sammy&Kaitlyn Reyes family

Raised:
USD $825
Campaign funds will be received by Samuel Reyes
Sammy, Kaitlyn, and big sister Natalie, welcomed Baby Josephine Victoria on Thursday Nov 14, 2024! 💕 She is a sweet gift from the Lord.
Currently, the family is caring for Baby Josephine at the Cleveland Clinic and staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
Josephine was born with multiple medical challenges that require specialists to help now and into the months ahead.
The family will be in Cleveland for several days, possibly weeks, depending on the results of pending testing/treatment. A few diagnoses have been made, so pray for continued wisdom for the medical staff as they treat Josie, and continued prayer for Sammy and Kaitlyn as they navigate this difficult path. Pray for big sister Natalie, as well. She loves her little sister and says she is "So Toot!" (a.k.a. So cute)
We know that the Lord sees Josie; He has ordained her days; His thoughts of her are as numerous as grains of sand.
Thank you for your help, and even more for your continued prayers. Our hope is in the Lord.
All donations will go directly to the family to be used for their stay while in Cleveland and for medical expenses. (GiveSendGo does not take any of your donation.)
Love you guys so much. Praying for you all constantly.
Sending you lots of prayers and positive thoughts
Praying for your precious little one to be healed and healthy and strong. May God provide all your needs and keep and encourage you.
Praying for this little one and the whole family
Praying for you all! God is so good and hears us and knows your sweet little miracle girl.
